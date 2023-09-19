Not a time to stay at home: Fakhrul calls on countrymen to join movement

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:28 pm

"Today the nation is being destroyed, the nation is in danger. National unity is needed," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said

Mirza Fakhrul at a seminar on the "Current state of judiciary: A tool to oppress the opposition in Bangladesh" organised by the United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan on Thursday (14 September). Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on the countrymen to join the party's movements. 

"This is not the time to stay at home," he said speaking as the chief guest at a gathering of the Dhaka Journalist Union at the National Press Club on Tuesday (19 September).

"The state is no longer a state, the state has become a factory of torture and oppression. The important pillars of the state are destroyed. Judges themselves have ended their independence," he added. 

He also said that the country has been plunged into darkness. 

"I don't know how to get out if we don't fight together," he added.

The BNP secretary general also said his partymen are being harassed with cases. 

"Today the nation is being destroyed, the nation is in danger. National unity is needed," he further added.

