No reason to worry about US visa restriction: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP said today there is no reason to worry about the US visa restrictions.

"Nothing specific has been said about not granting visas to any group or organisation. So there is no reason to worry about the US visa policy," the minister said while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed Shibpur Police Investigation Centre in Naogaon on Wednesday (27 September).

"I still don't understand one thing. Why will the visa restriction of their country affect us here? Whom they let in and who they don't is their own business. Things are running normal here. Bangladesh's relationship with the US remains solid," he added.

Earlier, the home minister landed at the Shibpur Government Primary School ground by helicopter at around 1pm. He then unveiled the plaque of the newly constructed Shibpur Police Investigation Centre.

Later, the minister planted flower saplings in the investigation centre auditorium.

At this time, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Naogaon-2 Constituency MP Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, Naogaon-3 Constituency MP Chalim Uddin Tarafdar, Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla and Police Superintendent Muhammad Rashidul Haque were present.

Later, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal participated in a rally organised by district police at Shibpur Government Primary School ground around 2pm.