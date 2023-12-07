No hartal or blockade, BNP to form human chains on 10 Dec: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

No hartal or blockade, BNP to form human chains on 10 Dec: Rizvi

Earlier on 5 December, the Awami League (AL) opted out of organising a rally in the capital on 10 December

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:44 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

The BNP will not enforce any hartal or blockades marking the Human Rights Day on 10 December,, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced today.

The party will form human chains across the country on the day, he said in a virtual briefing today (7 December).

According to BNP sources, party activists will hold their programmes in front of the Jatiya Press Club, to be attended by families of BNP leaders and activists who were victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, false arrests, and other rights violations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Similar programmes will be held across the country, they added.

Govt accomplishing plan to destroy Bangladesh's garment industry: Rizvi

Earlier on 5 December, the Awami League (AL) opted out of organising a rally in the capital on 10 December.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the development on Tuesday citing the party's inability to obtain the Election Commission's permission for the planned rally. 

He said, "The Election Commission denied permission to hold the rally, from concerns about potential showdown during an outdoor political gathering. Hence, we have decided to limit our 10 December celebration solely to Human Rights Day."

Earlier, The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a 48-hour programme starting on Wednesday (6 December) to press home their demand for cancelling the 12th national elections schedule.

"The strike will be enforced at 6:00 am on Wednesday," said Rizvi, announcing the tenth round of blockades on roads, railways, and waterways, which will end at 6:00am on Friday (8 December). 

Jamaat's acting secretary general  Maulana ATM Masum announced his party's programme in a statement today. 

The party will also hold a human chain programme on Sunday, the statement added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BNP / Human chain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

15h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

2h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

4h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

6h | TBS Economy