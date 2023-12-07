No hartal or blockade, BNP to form human chains on 10 Dec: Rizvi

The BNP will not enforce any hartal or blockades marking the Human Rights Day on 10 December,, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced today.

The party will form human chains across the country on the day, he said in a virtual briefing today (7 December).

According to BNP sources, party activists will hold their programmes in front of the Jatiya Press Club, to be attended by families of BNP leaders and activists who were victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, false arrests, and other rights violations.

Similar programmes will be held across the country, they added.

Earlier on 5 December, the Awami League (AL) opted out of organising a rally in the capital on 10 December.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the development on Tuesday citing the party's inability to obtain the Election Commission's permission for the planned rally.

He said, "The Election Commission denied permission to hold the rally, from concerns about potential showdown during an outdoor political gathering. Hence, we have decided to limit our 10 December celebration solely to Human Rights Day."

Earlier, The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a 48-hour programme starting on Wednesday (6 December) to press home their demand for cancelling the 12th national elections schedule.

"The strike will be enforced at 6:00 am on Wednesday," said Rizvi, announcing the tenth round of blockades on roads, railways, and waterways, which will end at 6:00am on Friday (8 December).

Jamaat's acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum announced his party's programme in a statement today.

The party will also hold a human chain programme on Sunday, the statement added.