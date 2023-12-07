Govt accomplishing plan to destroy Bangladesh's garment industry: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Govt accomplishing plan to destroy Bangladesh's garment industry: Rizvi

"Following the US adaptation of a new labour policy, the imposition of sanctions on Bangladesh’s garment sector has become inevitable," said Rizvi at a virtual briefing today.

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The government is accomplishing its plan to destroy the country's garment industry, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Thursday.

"Following the US adaptation of a new labour policy to protect labour rights, the imposition of sanctions on Bangladesh's garment sector has become inevitable," said Rizvi at a virtual briefing today.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina wants to secure her stay in power by handing over the country's garment industry to a neighbouring country. The government has resorted to oppression and killings to suppress the workers' legal demands."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the briefing, Rizvi referred to the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan's comment that foreign buyers are attaching conditions when opening letters of credit; they would not take delivery if sanctions are imposed after placing orders. Buyers even say they would not be able to make payments if sanctions are imposed after shipments, he had said.

Rizvi criticised Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for his comment that garment exports would not be stopped for US's words and that sanctions would do nothing when "the garment sector has already lost 40-45% of its trades."

Pointing to the 7 January election, Rizvi said, "A drama is ongoing in the name of the election. Whoever talks about fair elections, the prime minister regards them as her enemies."

Rizvi expressed concerns about the persecution of BNP members in remand, stating that it surpasses torture in Germany's "concentration camps."

He said, "Imprisoned leaders are being subjected to disrespectful torture in an attempt to force them to switch party allegiance."

Bangladesh / Top News

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh Garment Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS