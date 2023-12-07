Govt accomplishing plan to destroy Bangladesh's garment industry: Rizvi

The government is accomplishing its plan to destroy the country's garment industry, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Thursday.

"Following the US adaptation of a new labour policy to protect labour rights, the imposition of sanctions on Bangladesh's garment sector has become inevitable," said Rizvi at a virtual briefing today.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina wants to secure her stay in power by handing over the country's garment industry to a neighbouring country. The government has resorted to oppression and killings to suppress the workers' legal demands."

During the briefing, Rizvi referred to the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan's comment that foreign buyers are attaching conditions when opening letters of credit; they would not take delivery if sanctions are imposed after placing orders. Buyers even say they would not be able to make payments if sanctions are imposed after shipments, he had said.

Rizvi criticised Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for his comment that garment exports would not be stopped for US's words and that sanctions would do nothing when "the garment sector has already lost 40-45% of its trades."

Pointing to the 7 January election, Rizvi said, "A drama is ongoing in the name of the election. Whoever talks about fair elections, the prime minister regards them as her enemies."

Rizvi expressed concerns about the persecution of BNP members in remand, stating that it surpasses torture in Germany's "concentration camps."

He said, "Imprisoned leaders are being subjected to disrespectful torture in an attempt to force them to switch party allegiance."