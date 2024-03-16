No country could interfere in polls as India stood beside Bangladesh: Quader

No powerful country could interfere in the last national parliament election as India stood beside Bangladesh, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (16 March).

"India did not interfere in Bangladesh's election while many powerful countries tried to influence the polls," he said while addressing the biennial conference of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari National Temple this afternoon.

Quader said, "We conducted our elections. India did not interfere. Many powers in the world wanted to play an evil game here but India stood strongly by our side."

He said the relations between the two countries have reached a new height under the leaderships of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Different problems, including border issues, were solved through discussions with India, he said, adding positive progress has been achieved over the Teesta water sharing agreement, "but we have to keep patience".

He said it is not possible to solve those problems by creating any bitterness.

"In the independence struggle of this country, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, everyone had contributed. No one's contribution is lesser than another," the minister said.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma inaugurated the conference.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Minister of State for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura and Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council general secretary Rana Dasgupta addressed the discussion as special guests with Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad president J L Bhowmik in the chair.

