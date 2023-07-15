Election-time govt will be formed under PM Hasina: AL tells EU mission

Awami League, during their meeting with the EU Election Exploratory Mission, has once again reiterated their firm stance about holding the next parliamentary election as per the provisions of the constitution.

The ruling party made their position clear to the visiting EU mission during the meeting held today (15 July) at Dhaka Sheraton Hotel in Banani.

After leading the nine-member team in the meeting that lasted around 2 hours, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters, "I want to clearly state that we will not accept any violation of the constitution...Like other countries across the world, the election-time government in Bangladesh will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

According to the 15th Amendments, parliamentary elections will be held within 90 days prior to the current parliament's dissolution. During these 90 days, the parliament will remain, but it will not have any activity as the latest amendment limited its power and functions for that period. But the amendment did not limit the power of the outgoing cabinet during the election. After the election is held, the lawmakers-elect will not assume office until the five-year tenure of the outgoing parliament expires.

"There is no question of dissolution of parliament, resignation of government, or caretaker government," he further stated.

The roads and bridges minister noted that the European Union (EU) delegation did not discuss dialogue and caretaker government in the meeting.

Responding to questions regarding the stance of the delegation, Obaidul Quader said, "Their only expectation is a peaceful and fair election."

Among others, the party's international affairs subcommittee and former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, international affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Presidium member Muhammad Farooq Khan, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, Executive Committee Members Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat and Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the meeting.

Earlier this morning, the EU mission went to meet BNP leaders first then held a meeting with Jatiya Party.