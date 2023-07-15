Govt should initiate dialogue for free, fair election: JP tells EU team

Politics

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Govt should initiate dialogue for free, fair election: JP tells EU team

“The European Union delegation discussed sending observers to the upcoming elections. They talked about the election,” JP General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque said

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government should initiate dialogue with other political parties for the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the Jatiya Party told the European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission at a meeting today (15 July). 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jatiya Party's General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque said, "We want an impartial election. People of the country also want an acceptable election. The role of the government and the Election Commission is crucial to make the election acceptable. Political issues should be resolved through discussions," he told the reporters after the hour-long meeting with the EU team at Gulshan 2. 

"The discussion should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue. The Awami League and BNP both came up with their one-point movement. The BNP wants the resignation of the government, while the Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one point of the Jatiya Party is we want fair elections.

"For the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the government should initiate dialogue," Mujibul Haque said. 

He also said another EU delegation will come to Bangladesh on July 23. They will also have meetings with different parties in the interests of a free and fair election. 

"The European Union delegation also discussed about sending observers to the upcoming elections," he added.

The Jatiya Party's meeting with the EU delegation was led by Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader. 

Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Chairman's Advisor Masroor Mawla were present at the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Loannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

After the Jatiya Party meeting, the EU delegation went to a meeting with the Awami League. 

According to party sources, a party of nine members led by Obaidul Quader will attend the meeting on behalf of the Awami League.

They will also hold a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at 2:30pm today and with Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party at 4pm. The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will be led by Naib Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and the AB party delegation will be led by Party joint convener Tajul Islam.

The main objective of the visiting EU mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party / European Union (EU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country