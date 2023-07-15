Govt should initiate dialogue for free, fair election: JP tells EU team

The government should initiate dialogue with other political parties for the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the Jatiya Party told the European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission at a meeting today (15 July).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jatiya Party's General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque said, "We want an impartial election. People of the country also want an acceptable election. The role of the government and the Election Commission is crucial to make the election acceptable. Political issues should be resolved through discussions," he told the reporters after the hour-long meeting with the EU team at Gulshan 2.

"The discussion should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue. The Awami League and BNP both came up with their one-point movement. The BNP wants the resignation of the government, while the Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one point of the Jatiya Party is we want fair elections.

"For the sake of a free, fair and acceptable election, the government should initiate dialogue," Mujibul Haque said.

He also said another EU delegation will come to Bangladesh on July 23. They will also have meetings with different parties in the interests of a free and fair election.

"The European Union delegation also discussed about sending observers to the upcoming elections," he added.

The Jatiya Party's meeting with the EU delegation was led by Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Chairman's Advisor Masroor Mawla were present at the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Loannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

After the Jatiya Party meeting, the EU delegation went to a meeting with the Awami League.

According to party sources, a party of nine members led by Obaidul Quader will attend the meeting on behalf of the Awami League.

They will also hold a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at 2:30pm today and with Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party at 4pm. The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will be led by Naib Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and the AB party delegation will be led by Party joint convener Tajul Islam.

The main objective of the visiting EU mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.