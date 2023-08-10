Nation will be untainted through Zia's posthumous trial: Jubo League chairman

Chairman of Awami Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash today said the Bengali Nation will be free from stigma if BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman is tried posthumously.



"The BNP started terrorism and torturing people after 15 August 1975 across the country, so the BNP-Jamaat does not have rights to do politics in the country," he said while addressing a discussion organised by Jubo League at its central party office.



After the discussion, leaders and workers led by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil gave memorandums to the Home Ministry, Law Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Election Commission demanding the trial of Ziaur Rahman, the mastermind of August 15, 1975 carnage and his son Tarique Rahman, the architect of grenade attack on 21 August 2004.



Parash said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly making her best efforts for the wellbeing of the country and its people but the BNP-Jamaat clique is hatching conspiracy against the present government.



Presidium Members of Jubo League - Rofiqul Islam and Nabi Nawaz, Joint General Secretary Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Organizing Secretaries Kazi Mazharul Islam and Saifur Rahman Shohagh, Dhaka City North Jubo League acting President Jakir Hossain Babul and Dhaka City South Jubo League acting President Main Uddin Rana, among others, were present.