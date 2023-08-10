Nation will be untainted through Zia's posthumous trial: Jubo League chairman

Politics

BSS
10 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

Nation will be untainted through Zia's posthumous trial: Jubo League chairman

BNP-Jamaat does not have right to do politics in the country, he said

BSS
10 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 07:58 pm
Nation will be untainted through Zia&#039;s posthumous trial: Jubo League chairman

Chairman of Awami Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash today said the Bengali Nation will be free from stigma if BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman is tried posthumously. 
 
"The BNP started terrorism and torturing people after 15 August 1975 across the country, so the BNP-Jamaat does not have rights to do politics in the country," he said while addressing a discussion organised by Jubo League at its central party office. 
 
After the discussion, leaders and workers led by Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil gave memorandums to the Home Ministry, Law Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Election Commission demanding the trial of Ziaur Rahman, the mastermind of August 15, 1975 carnage and his son Tarique Rahman, the architect of grenade attack on 21 August 2004. 
 
Parash said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly making her best efforts for the wellbeing of the country and its people but the BNP-Jamaat clique is hatching conspiracy against the present government. 
 
Presidium Members of Jubo League - Rofiqul Islam and Nabi Nawaz, Joint General Secretary Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Organizing Secretaries Kazi Mazharul Islam and Saifur Rahman Shohagh, Dhaka City North Jubo League acting President Jakir Hossain Babul and Dhaka City South Jubo League acting President Main Uddin Rana, among others, were present.

Top News

Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash / BNP / Former President Ziaur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil