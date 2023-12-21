Muktijot pledges insurance system for farmers, labourers, migrants

Politics

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:30 pm

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijot, which is fielding 63 candidates in the upcoming national elections, has in its manifesto promised to introduce an insurance system for farmers, labourers, and migrants, ensuring their fair social status.

During a press conference at the Mujibnagar Monument Complex, Muktijot chief Abu Layes Munna announced a 23-point demand for the implementation of Article 60 of the Constitution.

The demands include strengthening local government and developing union-based grain markets under government initiatives, with a focus on encouraging domestic production by farmers.

The manifesto also includes eliminating economic disparities among other professions by ensuring fair wages, allowances, and facilities for tea and garment workers.

Additionally, the manifesto advocates for taking appropriate measures to increase the use of modern and environmentally friendly mechanical equipment by all workers, including rickshaws.

The party has pledged to establish a trust to provide financial support to poets, writers, journalists, and cultural workers, ensuring salary allowances for news workers according to the wage board.

The aim is also to secure a free modern life for the poor, covering basic needs like water, electricity, and gas bills.

Abu Lays Munna, chief of the party, said the adoption and implementation of policies should harmonise with national reality amid global technological transitions and consciousness.

He anticipated that people would vote for Muktijot candidates using the "stick" symbol to support the implementation of the 23-point demands he placed.

