Liton vows to create 50,000 employments if wins in Rajshahi mayoral election

BSS
03 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 04:28 pm

Liton vows to create 50,000 employments if wins in Rajshahi mayoral election

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton is intended to generate employment opportunities for around 50,000 people if re-elected in the upcoming mayoral election of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).
 
Liton, who is a presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, is contesting in the RCC mayoral election scheduled to be held on 21 June after getting nomination from his party.

Addressing his election manifesto unfolding ceremony at Rajshahi Medical College auditorium on Saturday, former RCC mayor Khairuzzaman Liton said employment generation will be his top priority in the next term.

"We will expand the existing 96 square kilometer city area to around 350 square kilometers consisting of the adjacent areas, including the char areas in the river Padma , if I am voted to power again," Liton said.

Liton said he has planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a river city adjacent to the city protection embankment.
 
As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the river city might be built on the left bank.
 
Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where flood water remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake.
 
The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added.
 
"Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," Liton said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be eased as well.

Liton told the journalists that five more flyovers will be constructed for the overall development of the metropolis to free it from traffic congestion.
 
The flyovers will be constructed on Haragram Natunpara Railway Crossing, Rajshahi Court Station Railway Crossing, Bilsimla Railway Crossing, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Railway Crossing, Bhadra Railway Crossing and Mohanpur Railway Crossing.
 
Earlier, the city corporation constructed two flyovers for the first time in Rajshahi city.
 
Various other development works are being implemented as part of RCC's Tk2,993 crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City' at present.
 
Many of those have become visible which are being acclaimed by people of both home and abroad.
 
He has plans for establishing an agricultural university, more standard schools and colleges along with turning the city into a tourism one to attract more tourists.

Creation of job opportunities issue will get priority through establishing small and medium enterprises during his next mayoral term, Liton added.

Rajshahi city polls / Rajshahi City Corporation / Khairuzzaman Liton

