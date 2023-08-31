Law minister blasts Mirza Fakhrul for his comment on Universal Pension Scheme

Law Minister Anisul Haque has criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his recent remarks regarding the Universal Pension Scheme the Awami League might utilize the scheme as a source of funding for their election campaigns.

Minister Anisul Haque addressed this matter during a rally held in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria on Thursday, (31 August), stating that Fakhrul's comment lacked a foundation of merit.

In his speech, Minister Anisul Haque also made reference to BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, pointing out that the party had spent taxpayer funds overseas.

He questioned the source of Tarique Rahman's substantial income that enabled him to lead a lavish life abroad, emphasising that this lifestyle was funded by money they had allegedly misappropriated from taxpayers.

Minister Anisul Haque highlighted the essence of the universal pension scheme, clarifying that it was designed to provide pension benefits to all citizens regardless of their professional status.

He posed a thought-provoking question about who the true beneficiaries of the scheme would be - the general public or the prime minister.

Furthermore, the minister expressed his disapproval of a recent action by Nobel laureates who had written a letter advocating for the suspension of the trial against Dr Muhammad Yunus.