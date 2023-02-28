Laila Kaniz elected unopposed as chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad

Politics

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

Laila Kaniz elected unopposed as chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:08 pm
Laila Kaniz elected unopposed as chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad

Laila Kaniz has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad in Narsingdi district.

In this regard, Mohammad Rabiul Alam, Narsingdi district election officer, issued a public announcement on Tuesday declaring Laila Kaniz as the uncontested winner.

Laila Kaniz is a retired associate professor of Government Titumir College, Dhaka. She had joined the general education cadre service through the 16th Bangladesh Civil Service examnation.

Currently, she is also serving as the Relief and Social Welfare Affairs secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Narsingdi District unit.

Bangladesh

Upazila Parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

13h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

10h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

4h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion