Laila Kaniz elected unopposed as chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad

Laila Kaniz has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad in Narsingdi district.

In this regard, Mohammad Rabiul Alam, Narsingdi district election officer, issued a public announcement on Tuesday declaring Laila Kaniz as the uncontested winner.

Laila Kaniz is a retired associate professor of Government Titumir College, Dhaka. She had joined the general education cadre service through the 16th Bangladesh Civil Service examnation.

Currently, she is also serving as the Relief and Social Welfare Affairs secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Narsingdi District unit.