SC temporarily suspends HC's declaration on UNOs' role as CEOs of Upazila Parishads

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

SC temporarily suspends HC's declaration on UNOs' role as CEOs of Upazila Parishads

UNB
05 April, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 08:43 pm
Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay
Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay

The Appellate Division's Chamber Judge Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the High Court's judgment regarding the declaration of the UNOs' role as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Upazila Parishads illegal and unconstitutional.

The suspension will remain valid till 5 June this year, according to the decision.

Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision following a government appeal.

Additional Attorney General Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury confirmed the information.

On 29 March this year, the High Court declared the section 33 of Upazila Parishad Act that allows Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to perform duty as Chief Executive Officers in upazila parishads illegal and contradictory to Articles 59 and 60 of the constitution.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel had pronounced the judgment after hearing two writ petitions.

President of Upazila Parishad Association and Dumki upazila chairman Harun-or-Rashid, its general secretary Upazila Chairman Saiful Islam Khan Biru, Upazila Chairman Rina Parveen, Vice chairman Selim Ahmed and Vice Chairman Rasheda Akter filed a writ petition challenging the UNOs' role.

Advocate Minhaduzzaman Liton also filed a writ petition in this regard.

In 2011, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the section 33 of Upazila Parishad Act should not be declared illegal and contradictory to the Articles 7, 59 and 60 of the constitution.

Fifteen secretaries including the secretaries to the Cabinet Division and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry were made respondents to the rule.

Top News

Supreme Court (SC) / High Court (HC) / Upazila Nirbahi Officer / Upazila Parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

57m | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

3h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

5h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

8h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka