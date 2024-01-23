Upazila polls will be fairer than JS polls: EC Alamgir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 04:32 pm

File photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. Photo: Collected
File photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. Photo: Collected

The upcoming upazila parishad elections will be fairer than the recently concluded 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today (23 January).

"With everyone's cooperation, there was no violence in the national elections. Since we managed to conduct the national elections peacefully, we hope that upazila parishad elections will be fairer as it will be held in several stages," he told reporters at his office in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban.

"We will have law enforcers, magistrates, and election officials so that no violence takes place," he added.

Calling all political parties to participate in the elections, the commissioner said, "As we tried to make the parliamentary elections fair and impartial, we will try to do the same in the local government elections." 

Regarding the possible date of the upazila parishad elections, Alamgir said, "Since the SSC exams and the month of Ramadan are ahead, we are making preparations so that elections can be held immediately after Eid. 

"This election will be conducted in phases starting from the last week of April and ending on 31 May."

