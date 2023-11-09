Khasru, 3 other BNP leaders denied bail, sent to jail

Four BNP leaders, including its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, were sent to jail today after completing different terms of remands in three separate cases.

Three other BNP leaders are party vice chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Barrister Shahjahan Omar, and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam and Mohammad Sheikh Sadi rejected the bail petitions of the BNP leaders and sent them to jail, according to media reports.

