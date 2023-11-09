Khasru, 3 other BNP leaders denied bail, sent to jail

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:04 pm

Related News

Khasru, 3 other BNP leaders denied bail, sent to jail

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:04 pm
File photo of BNP BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
File photo of BNP BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

Four BNP leaders, including its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, were sent to jail today after completing different terms of remands in three separate cases.

Three other BNP leaders are party vice chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Barrister Shahjahan Omar, and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam and Mohammad Sheikh Sadi rejected the bail petitions of the BNP leaders and sent them to jail, according to media reports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More to follow … 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP leader Amir Khasru / Denied Bail / sent to jail / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

13h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

14h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

15h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

2h | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

3h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

4h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

5h | TBS Economy