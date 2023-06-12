Khaleque leads Khulna city polls in one centre

The ruling Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque is leading the Khulna city polls after results for one centre were declared.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin announced the result at Khulna Shilpakala Academy on Monday (12 June) afternoon. Talukder Abdul Khaleque got 263 votes in the centre.

Among the other candidates, Md Abdul Awal of Islami Andolan Bangladesh got 43 votes, Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu from Jatiya Party got 12 votes, SM Sabbir Hossain from Zaker Party got 3 votes and independent candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman got 9 votes.

A total of 330 people voted in this centre.

Five candidates are vying for the mayoral post in Khulna city, 134 for 31 general councillors, and 39 for 10 reserved female councillors' posts.

The total number of registered voters in Khulna City Corporation is 535,528.

Votes were cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs) at a total of 1,732 polling booths in 289 polling centres under CCTV monitoring.