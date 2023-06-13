1 arrested over IAB mayoral candidate Faizul attack in Barishal

One of the two, who attacked Hatpakha mayoral candidates Faizul Karim, has been arrested, said Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam.

"We have identified the two accused who attacked Faizul Karim from the video [of the incident]. We have arrested one of them, Swapan, who is an Awami League worker," he said, adding the other will be arrested soon.

Speaking to The Business Standard, he said, "We will catch the other one as well. He is on the run. We will find him very soon."

The police commissioner said the attack on a mayoral aspirant was taken very seriously and necessitated immediate action.

Saiful also said law enforcers believed no one else was involved in the incident.

"To us, it was not pre-planned. The whole incident took place suddenly," he said.