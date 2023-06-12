Barishal sees 50% voter turnout, Khulna 42-45%: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the possible voter turnout at Barishal City Corporation election was 50%, while in Khulna, it ranged between 42% and 45%.

The chief election commissioner provided these estimations after voting concluded at 4pm Monday in the two city corporations.

During a briefing at the Election Commission (EC) Office, Kazi Habibul Awal mentioned that adequate preparations were made to ensure the prevention of post-poll violence in Barishal and Khulna.

He also noted that the polling in these two southern cities took place amidst festivities and in a free and fair manner, with only a few minor incidents reported.