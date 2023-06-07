Jamaat's protest rally: DMP Commissioner will decide on permission, says Home Minister

Politics

UNB
07 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:53 pm

Related News

Jamaat's protest rally: DMP Commissioner will decide on permission, says Home Minister

UNB
07 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:53 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today addressed the issue of granting permission for Jamaat-e-Islami's protest rally, saying that those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies.

"It is normal that they will express their opinions," he said while speaking to reporters at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognised as a political party by the Election Commission.

"Therefore, the DMP commissioner will make the final call on whether to permit the rally or not. The possibility of vandalism or disorder will be considered before making the final decision," he said. 

Regarding the discussions of foreign diplomats with various political parties, the home minister said that it is a matter concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and expects ambassadors to adhere to diplomatic protocols and fulfil their assigned duties appropriately," said the home minister. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Law & order

Jamaat-e-Islami / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / protest rally / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

2h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

6h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

4h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

1h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

2h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

20h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection