Jamaat's protest rally: DMP Commissioner will decide on permission, says Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today addressed the issue of granting permission for Jamaat-e-Islami's protest rally, saying that those involved in politics have the right to hold meetings and rallies.

"It is normal that they will express their opinions," he said while speaking to reporters at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

However, he pointed out that Jamaat is currently not recognised as a political party by the Election Commission.

"Therefore, the DMP commissioner will make the final call on whether to permit the rally or not. The possibility of vandalism or disorder will be considered before making the final decision," he said.

Regarding the discussions of foreign diplomats with various political parties, the home minister said that it is a matter concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and expects ambassadors to adhere to diplomatic protocols and fulfil their assigned duties appropriately," said the home minister.