Jamaat seeks DMP permission for 25 Feb march

Politics

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 06:39 pm

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted an application to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) seeking permission to hold a protest march in the capital on 25 February demanding national elections under a caretaker government and release of party chief.

A four-member delegation of the party led by Advocate Saifur Rahman, former assistant secretary of Supreme Court bar association, visited the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters on Monday (20 February).

The delegation also included former vice president of Supreme Court bar association Advocate Dr Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, former senior vice president of Supreme Court bar association Advocate Jalal Uddin Bhuiyan and Advocate MR Karim. 

The application states that the party wants to hold a protest march demanding the release of all leaders and activists including Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and to hold the national election under caretaker government.

The march will start from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram on Saturday (25 February) at 3pm and will end at Kakrail intersection parading through Paltan intersection, Bijoyanagar and Nightingale intersection. 

Jamaat sought DMP's cooperation in holding the protest programme smoothly and peacefully. 

After submitting the application, Advocate Saifur Rahman said police will let them know of DMP's decision at a later time as the commissioner is occupied ahead of 21 February programmes.

