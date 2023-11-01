Islami Andolon gets DMP permission for grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 3 Nov

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has permitted Islami Andolon Bangladesh to hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 3 November.

Md Nazmur Raihan, special assistant to the DMP commissioner confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday (1 November).

He said the party has been allowed to hold the grand rally on 20 conditions.

The party will hold a grand rally demanding the dissolution of the parliament, holding election under a "national government", introduction of a proportional electoral system, and resignation of the current Election Commission.

The DMP mentioned that police permission, however, does not necessarily mean approval for use of the venue. The party will have to secure permission separately for the grounds from appropriate authorities.

The conditions include limiting the rally within the venue, deploying adequate volunteers, arranging metal detectors for checking participants while holding the rally, no gathering on roads adjacent to the venue, any speech or display of any content or caricature that may hurt religious sentiment cannot be given or published and participants cannot carry objects like sticks and rods.

The DMP, in its list of conditions, also prohibited the party from delivering instigating speeches or distributing such leaflets, or marching towards the venue with processions.

The party leaders and activists must assemble at the venue two hours before the rally starts, said the DMP notices.