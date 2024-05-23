Anwarul Azim got party nomination for his popularity: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 05:50 pm

He said Sheikh Hasina does not spare any wrongdoer, even if they are from her own party

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. File Photo: Collected

The deceased MP of Jhenaidah-4 constituency Anwarul Azim Anar was nominated by the ruling party due to his popularity, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (23 May).

"It will be revealed through investigation whether MP Azim was involved in any illegal activities," he said while speaking at a meeting with the newly formed Youth and Sports Sub-committee members at the Dhaka district Awami League office in city's Tejgaon.

He further said, "I cannot say anything before the investigation is completed. There is no room for criminals in Awami League."

Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not spare any wrongdoer, even if they are from her own party. She follows zero tolerance policy regarding crime." 

The AL leader questioned, "Why did this issue not come up in any investigative report by journalists in our country before his death?"

He said Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated the killers of Bangabandhu and provided them with jobs at different embassies. 

"Why did Ziaur Rahman give the scope to killers to flee the country?" he questioned.

He said BNP had shut down the way of trial of killers thorough fifth amendment of the constituency. 

"Why did you stop the trial of killers constitutionally? I want to know about it from Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir," said Quader.

He said BNP is now alleging that Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders are involved in money laundering. 

But the reality is that BNP is well-known for siphoning off money, he said, adding, "Who were involved in siphoning money to Singapore and the USA? Tarique Rahman and Koko were involved. Some money was recovered from Singapore."

About the country's sports arena, Quader said there is no reason of becoming hopeless about the sports.

Youth and Sports sub-committee chairman Mozaffar Hossain Paltu chaired the meeting while co-chairman Harunur Rashid, member secretary and whip Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and state minister for cultural affairs Nahid Izhar Khan, among others, were present.
 

