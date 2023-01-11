If voted to power, AL to continue country's development spree: PM

Politics

BSS
11 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:29 pm

If voted to power, AL to continue country's development spree: PM

BSS
11 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:29 pm
If voted to power, AL to continue country&#039;s development spree: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today said if her party is voted to power, they would continue the country's development spree and serve the people.

"If we are voted to power in the next election to be held at the fagend of this year or the beginning of the next year, we will  continue the process of the socio-economic advancement of the country and serve its people," she said.

The Premier made these remarks when Vice  Minister of International Department of the central committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Zhoa paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence here.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14  years as her government has been tirelessly working to ensure Bangladesh's overall development and the countrymen are currently getting its benefit.

