Govt must resign now before country plunges into dire state: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressing the government while speaking at a doa mahfil on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi today (28 September) at the party headquarters in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressing the government while speaking at a doa mahfil on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi today (28 September) at the party headquarters in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the government must resign now before the country plunges into more of a dire state.

"Resign while there is time. Hand over power to a caretaker government for the next three months. You have gotten away many times but you won't again. So, step down before the worst happens," said the BNP leader addressing the government while speaking at a doa mahfil on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi today (28 September) at the party headquarters in Nayapaltan.

"People with their backs against the wall will not recognise [Awami League leaders] Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Hasan Mahmud," he further said, adding that the people will not care to see who brought more weapons [to the fight]. 

"No amount of firearms can withstand the people's agitation, nor can any private forces created by the government."

Earlier, Rizvi said in a press conference, "Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is a leader of gangsters and terrors. 

Regarding Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's 36-day ultimatum to the BNP, Rizvi said his words sound inhumane and provocative.

"Doesn't the opposition party have the right to hold meetings? He [Quader] talks like the Gestapo forces, the Nazis, when he mentions [the ultimatum of] 36 days. What will he do? Will he then unleash his party's terrors against the BNP leaders and activists? That's what Quader's statement sounds like."

Criticising Law Minister Anisul Huq, Rizvi said, "This man is an illegitimate law minister who has worked the most against politicians as an ACC lawyer during 1/11. Sheikh Hasina likes him because the man knows very well how to destroy people's image slyly."

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Caretaker Government

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

