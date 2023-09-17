Govt has failed to run the country properly: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today the government has failed to govern the country properly.

"The price of electricity is increasing three to four times. Oil prices are increasing three to four times. Can the price be reduced by fixing the price? This government has failed to reduce commodity prices. This government has failed to run the state," he said at the opening rally of a road march at Erulia Bazar in Bogura on Sunday (17 September).

The road march programme has been organised by the Jubo Dal, Swachhasebak and Chhatra Dal.

During his speech, the BNP secretary general also called on the government to resign and or hold elections under a non-partisan government.

"They built houses abroad by stealing. What's the biggest they stole? They stole countrymen's right to vote," he added.

BNP leaders and activists started gathering in the Erulia area with buses, microbuses, pickups, and motorcycles to participate in the road march programme that will start from Bogrua and end in Rajshashi.