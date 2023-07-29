Govt disrupting election environment obstructing Jamaat rallies in Sylhet, Khulna: Jamaat leaders

The government has been disrupting the election environment by obstructing "peaceful" rallies of the party held in Sylhet and Khulna on Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said in a press release.

"The police administration is acting as a subordinate force of the government to take away people's right to vote, right to speak," Muhammad Fakhrul Islam, central executive council member and Sylhet Metropolitan ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, said after the party's protest pressing home 10-point demands, including restoring a caretaker government and release of Jamaat leaders detained during the programmes on Saturday.

"Assembly is a democratic right recognised by the constitution for any political party. But Sylhet's local administration has repeatedly violated democratic rights by obstructing peaceful activities, severely disrupting the pre-election environment," he added.

Speaking at Jamaat's rally in Khulna, Mahfuzur Rahman, central majlis-e-shura member and Khulna Metropolitan ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, said, "The constitution should be changed and people's demands should be confirmed. Elections are essential elements of democracy. It should be free and fair. This has to be done under a caretaker government.

"Next national elections must be under a caretaker government. We will do whatever is necessary to meet that demand," he said.