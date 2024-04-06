Bangladesh is being turned into neighbouring countries' 'battle corridor': Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (6 April) said due to the ruling Awami League government's 'knee-jerk foreign policy' Bangladesh is being turned into a 'battle corridor' of neighbouring countries.

"Keeping the borders unprotected, the government has deployed hundreds of thousands member of law enforce agencies in the capital to suppress opposition movement," he said at a press conference held at BNP's Naya Paltan central office.

"Why our borders remain unprotected, the dummy government doesn't explain people anything about it," he said.

The law enforce agencies were kept engaged to secure one person's throne, claimed Rizvi. "The home minister and his intelligence agencies were unaware about the secessionist terrorists who attacked our sovereignty whereas they are keen to make plot how to trap opposition activists," he alleged.

Bank robbery, abduction, attack on law enforcement agency and looting of their arms by so-called Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban is a clear sign of the failure of Sheikh Hasina's dummy government, the BNP leader said.

He said the home minister's remarks on KNF is fascinating as well as worrisome as he claimed they (KNF) members were forced to leave the Bangladesh land and maintained communication with him. But why they carried out attack on law enforcement agencies is not clear, Rizvi said.

It is clear that KNF is getting his favour for some unknown reason, he alleged.

Not only Bangladesh-Myanmar border is unprotected, but also Bangladesh-India border is witnessing blood shed with the killing of country's innocent people on regular basis, he said.

"Sheikh Hasina and her subservient government have kept their mouth shut over the border killings. BSF is killing Bangladeshi people along the border frequently without any valid reason. About 15 people were killed in last three months. Even, on 26 March, the day of Independence, two people named- Al Amin and Liton- were killed in Naogoan and Lalmonirhut border."

Rizvi said the incumbent 'evil power' had celebrated Independence Day but did not utter a single word about the killings of Al Amin and Liton.