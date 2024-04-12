Transport minister doesn't care if people die in accidents, fire: Rizvi

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 05:27 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The road and transport minister doesn't care if people burn or drown to death, or lose their lives in road accidents, BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (12 April) in staunch criticism of Minister Obaidul Quader.

"Mr Obaidul Quader, you may have peace of mind, your ministers may have peace of mind, but there is no peace of mind for the common people," Rizvi said while speaking at a press briefing at the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan this noon.

He continued, "The Dhaka city has turned into a hell of fire. A few days ago there was a fire in the capital's Bailey Road, some people died in fires at industrial factories, and many people died in fires on the day of Eid too - this is the Eid gift from the government.

"This plight of the people is due to the mismanagement of the government. Because they are not accountable to the people, and not elected by the people. Their accountability is not to the people, their accountability is only to Sheikh Hasina."

Rizvi claimed at least 10 people died in road accidents across the country on Eid day. 

Besides, another five died in a launch accident at Sadarghat, he said. "The joy of Eid has turned grim from these deaths."

Referring to the recent price hikes of daily essentials, the BNP leader said, "Eid is supposed to be joyous. But people couldn't enjoy this Eid due to the surging prices of essentials. They couldn't afford good quality food.

"The people of the country are living in great difficulty. Today, the Awami League looted billions of taka. There is no end to the joy of their leaders and workers. Today, there is big corruption in the name of various projects."

Meanwhile, responding to recent remarks by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina where she claimed that BNP held 1,000 iftar parties this Ramadan, Rizvi said, "The government has appointed people to keep track of BNP's iftar parties."

"BNP believes in iftar-mehfil maintaining the sanctity of Ramadan. BNP does not believe in cocktail parties like Awami League," he added

Bangladesh / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

