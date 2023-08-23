Gono Odhikar Parishad brings out torch procession to protest attack on party men

leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad bring out a torch procession in the capital on Tuesday (22 August) to protest against recent attacks on party men.
Gono Odhikar Parishad on Tuesday (22 August) evening brought out a torch procession in the capital to voice their protest against recent attacks on party leaders and activities during a nationwide programme. 

The demonstration was held in response to an attack on Ismail Hossain, the member secretary of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit, by Jubo League members in Gulistan, as well as a police attack on a mass signature programme in Khagrachari.

As part of a scheduled programme, the leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad started the procession from Pritam Zaman Tower at the party office and ended with a short rally at Paltan intersection.

Farooq Hasan, acting member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, addressed the participants during the demo expressing the party's frustration with the government's actions.

He said, "The government has gone bonkers in fear of losing power. They are now making a last-ditch attempt before leaving.

"Yesterday, member secretary of Gulistan Metropolitan South Ismail Hussain Bandhan was beaten up in a medieval way. Besides, our ongoing mass signature programme in Khagrachari came under police attack which was organised to press home our demand of the caretaker government. "

Condemning the attacks, he said, "The government has grown extremely intolerant of the opposition."

He warned that all these actions will not be enough to prevent the fall of this government and that no compromises will be made in regard to the demand for a caretaker government.

Joint member secretary Tariq Rahman criticised the government's actions, likening their behaviour to "unbridled mad horses." 

He accused the current administration of making desperate attempts to cling onto power.

Among others, Joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad Col Mia Mohammad Mosiuzzaman, Barrister Jisan Mohsin, Saddam Hossain, Abul Kalam Azad, Assistant Member Secretary Sakib Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan North Member Secretary Ziaur Rahman Zia, Enamul Haque Sabuj, Alamin Ali, Ratan, Metropolitan South Imam Hossain, Faisal Arefin, Azizul Haque, Abul Kalam Azad; Youth leaders Russell Khundkar, Shamim Reza, Jim, Mozammel Miyaji and many others were also present in the procession.

Torch procession / 'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Bangladesh politics

