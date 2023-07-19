SHUJAN blames EC for ‘lack of scrutiny’ of poll affidavits

Politics

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 11:02 pm

Related News

SHUJAN blames EC for ‘lack of scrutiny’ of poll affidavits

Highlighting the inadequate verification process of candidate affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, he said the affidavits have lost their significance as they are not being thoroughly scrutinised, rendering the verification process practically non-existent.

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 11:02 pm
SHUJAN blames EC for ‘lack of scrutiny’ of poll affidavits

The Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) has raised allegations against the Election Commission (EC) that the affidavits submitted by the candidates during elections are not properly scrutinised at the commission.

"The affidavit is worthless now. It has turned out to be just maintaining the rule now. Because, it does not come under any verification, which should be done by the Election Commission," Shahdeen Mailik, an eminent jurist and rights activist, said at a press conference, titled "Information analysis of elected candidates and election evaluation", organised by SHUJAN on Wednesday, over the recently held Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls.

"There is no real election now. What happens now is nothing more than a game in the name of election," he added.

Malik also stressed the need for banning business as a profession of mayors, saying, "There should be no scope to do business while holding an executive position".

Sujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar questioned the credibility of the elections of the five cities, stating, "The election where there is no credible contest, and the voter has no choice, cannot be said as credible".

Alleging that the Election Commission does not scrutinise candidates' affidavits, he said, "The Sylhet mayor [Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury] did not mention his foreign assets in his affidavit, but the EC did not take any step in this regard".

Badiul pointed out that the culture of "politics backed by businessmen" is going on in the country, and he termed it as an "ominous sign".

The five city corporation elections are said to be peaceful, but in view of this, it cannot be expected that the national elections will also be fair, he observed.

SHUJAN Coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarker, who presented the main paper at the event, said, "City elections were not participatory and competitive due to the boycott of several political parties. Though it is said that fair, impartial and acceptable mayoral elections took place in the five cities, those were largely a peaceful exercise of voting".

Pointing out that the voter turnout in the by-polls to Dhaka-17 constituency was only 11.51%, he said that not only some political parties, voters also boycotted the polls.

"The government, the law enforcement agencies, political parties and the Election Commission – all concerned must take a sincere initiative to restore the confidence of the voters in them. Dialogue and negotiation between parties are essential. The Election Commission should do the advocacy with the government and various ruling political parties," Dilip added.

Dilip further called for bringing changes to the table of affidavits of candidates, verification of accuracy of information in affidavits and penal action for false information, reintroduction of "no vote" provision and speedy publication of central results on the website after elections.

However, SHUJAN leaders also strongly condemned the attack on a non-partisan candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, and demanded exemplary punishment for the guilty.

Bangladesh / Top News

politics / election / Shahdeen Malik / Sujan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

16h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

5h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

7h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

9h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers