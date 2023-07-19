SHUJAN blames EC for ‘lack of scrutiny’ of poll affidavits

The Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) has raised allegations against the Election Commission (EC) that the affidavits submitted by the candidates during elections are not properly scrutinised at the commission.

"The affidavit is worthless now. It has turned out to be just maintaining the rule now. Because, it does not come under any verification, which should be done by the Election Commission," Shahdeen Mailik, an eminent jurist and rights activist, said at a press conference, titled "Information analysis of elected candidates and election evaluation", organised by SHUJAN on Wednesday, over the recently held Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls.

"There is no real election now. What happens now is nothing more than a game in the name of election," he added.

Malik also stressed the need for banning business as a profession of mayors, saying, "There should be no scope to do business while holding an executive position".

Sujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar questioned the credibility of the elections of the five cities, stating, "The election where there is no credible contest, and the voter has no choice, cannot be said as credible".

Alleging that the Election Commission does not scrutinise candidates' affidavits, he said, "The Sylhet mayor [Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury] did not mention his foreign assets in his affidavit, but the EC did not take any step in this regard".

Badiul pointed out that the culture of "politics backed by businessmen" is going on in the country, and he termed it as an "ominous sign".

The five city corporation elections are said to be peaceful, but in view of this, it cannot be expected that the national elections will also be fair, he observed.

SHUJAN Coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarker, who presented the main paper at the event, said, "City elections were not participatory and competitive due to the boycott of several political parties. Though it is said that fair, impartial and acceptable mayoral elections took place in the five cities, those were largely a peaceful exercise of voting".

Pointing out that the voter turnout in the by-polls to Dhaka-17 constituency was only 11.51%, he said that not only some political parties, voters also boycotted the polls.

"The government, the law enforcement agencies, political parties and the Election Commission – all concerned must take a sincere initiative to restore the confidence of the voters in them. Dialogue and negotiation between parties are essential. The Election Commission should do the advocacy with the government and various ruling political parties," Dilip added.

Dilip further called for bringing changes to the table of affidavits of candidates, verification of accuracy of information in affidavits and penal action for false information, reintroduction of "no vote" provision and speedy publication of central results on the website after elections.

However, SHUJAN leaders also strongly condemned the attack on a non-partisan candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, and demanded exemplary punishment for the guilty.