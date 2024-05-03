Govt can't hold onto power by 'mortgaging key of sovereignty to India': Rizvi

Referring to a recent remark by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that some political parties want to remove her from power, Rizvi said, “You have robbed the people’s vote. Return power to the hands of people.”

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The government will not be able to hold on to power by "mortgaging the keys of the country's freedom and sovereignty to India", BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Friday (3 May).

Referring to a recent remark by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that some political parties want to remove her from power, Rizvi said, "You have robbed the people's vote. Return power to the hands of the people."

He made the remarks at a water and saline distribution programme organised in the capital by the party's Turag Thana unit amid the ongoing heatwave.

Rizvi further said there is a curiosity among the public regarding whether the prime minister sees herself as the only saviour of the people after stripping them of their right to vote and other rights. 

He also took a jibe at Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent statement that the latest Jatiya Sangsad election in January this year was the fairest national election since 1975.

"So, you [Quader] admit that the election of 30 December 2018, and the election of 5 January 2014 and the election of 1996 were not fair?" the senior BNP leader questioned.

He termed the 12th JS polls as a "dummy election".

"People from Bangladesh and all over the world have criticised this election. Now, Mr Obaidul Quader and his allies are trying to hide the scandal with lies. But nothing can be hidden in this era of technology."

Rizvi further said the "dummy government" has taken the country into such a state that there is no way to save the country by sitting at home. 

"From every ward and across the country, a huge wave has emerged against the illegitimate government. They are moving forward with indomitable courage to restore democracy and people's right to vote." 

He said this anti-government movement cannot be suppressed by torture, murder or disappearance.

