AL has not yet thought of banning BNP: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary (AL) and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (15 February) said many have identified BNP as a terrorist party but the ruling AL never thinks of banning BNP.

He made the remark at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Quader said a Canadian federal court in its verdict identified BNP as a terrorist entity while the United States imposed restriction on the entrance of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. "America's Homeland Security has issued the restriction," he added.

"Many have identified BNP as a terrorist party but the Awami League has not yet thought of banning BNP as a party. Here is a legal case. All must abide by laws," he said.

About the bail of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said the judiciary is working independently while courts have granted him bail.

Granting someone bail does not mean that he or she is completely free from charges, he said, adding that the trial of cases filed against Fakhrul will continue.

Responding to a question whether the BNP's movement will accelerate after Fakhrul's release on bail, Quader said the movement of BNP will decline instead of gearing up.

"Then who will rescue BNP from the deep ditch? We are ready for Sheikh Hasina, the ever-vigilant guard on the streets," he said.

Asked about the statements of BNP leaders on elections, the road transport and bridges minister said they (BNP leaders) have called it a dummy election but they have proved that BNP is a dummy opposition party.

About the nomination of AL candidates for the reserved women seats in parliament, Quader said the AL parliamentary nomination board has finalised the candidates.