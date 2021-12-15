Fakhrul distorting history: Hanif

Politics

Challenging Fakhrul’s statement, Hanif said “I want an explanation of the claim,”

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ruling Awami League's Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been distorting the history of Bangladesh, saying "Khaleda Zia was the first female freedom fighter."

Challenging Fakhrul's statement, Hanif said "I want an explanation of the claim," at a programme in Chattogram on Wednesday, marking the 4th death anniversary of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

"Mirza Fakhrul's father was an anti-liberation activist and now the son is distorting the country's history," he said.

Hanif said, "Fakhrul claims Tarique Rahman was a child freedom fighter. I was shocked to hear that. He has become a habitual liar."

The Awami League leader said Fakhrul had insulted freedom fighters by claiming BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to be a freedom fighter. "You should be ashamed," said Hanif, referring to the BNP secretary general.

After paying homage at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka on Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul told reporters that Khaleda Zia was the first woman who took part in the Liberation War.

Separately, at a programme in Chattogram on Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "Democracy in the United States is now under threat. How do they deserve to preach democracy to others?"  

Comments

