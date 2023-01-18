Expelled JP leader withdraws from B’baria by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:28 pm

Former lawmaker and an expelled leader of Jatiya Party Ziaul Haque Mridha has withdrawn his candidacy from the by-election of Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituency. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Ziaul said he pulled out of the election as the development pledges to the voters made during the polls-time campaign cannot be implemented in a short period of time, even if he won the election.

With the latest Ziaul Haque, four candidates have withdrawn from the election so far.

Ziaul Haque could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment on the matter. But his son Mridha Mahbube Elahi Pradyut said the statement was correct and that his father had pulled out of the election.

When contacted, Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu told TBS that he was expelled from the party long ago. The party has nothing to do whether he stays in the election or leaves. Abdul Hamid Bhasani has been nominated as a candidate from Jatiya Party. He has a strong position in the field and will fight.

Earlier on 14 January, three Awami League leaders withdrew their candidature. They are– District Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury, former Joint General Secretary Moin Uddin and pro-Awami teachers organisation Swadhinata Teachers Parishad central General Secretary Shahjahan Alam.

Voters feel that the withdrawal of four 'heavyweight candidates' has paved the way for BNP's ousted leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan to win the election. However, despite the withdrawal of four candidates, there are three more candidates apart from Sattar in the field. 

They are– Jatiya Party candidate Abdul Hamid Bhashani, Zaker Party candidate Zahirul Islam Jewel and independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed. Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) by-election will be held on 1 February.

Thirteen candidates filed nomination papers to participate in this by-election. After the scrutiny on 8 January, the nomination papers of five candidates were declared cancelled. Among the eight candidates declared valid, three independent candidates of Awami League withdrew their nomination papers as per the party decision.

