EU encourages 'peaceful, fair, participatory' election in Bangladesh: Ambassador Whiteley

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley has laid emphasis on peaceful, fair and participatory elections in Bangladesh.

"We encourage peaceful, free, fair and participatory elections in Bangladesh," he told reporters after his meeting with Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

He said they discussed the Election Exploratory Mission from the EU which is holding meetings with all, including political parties, civil society groups and security forces.

"You know they are here to decide and recommend whether the EU should deploy a full election observation mission. So, it is a good opportunity to speak with the minister about this and the EU's support," said the EU envoy, adding that they had open discussions on relevant issues.

Obaidul Quader said it is up to the visiting EU Election Exploratory Mission whether they would request BNP or any other political party to participate in the elections.

The EU delegation had a meeting with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed.

The delegation wanted to talk about any risk of violence during the elections in Bangladesh.

Another meeting was held with the leaders of Awami League International Affairs subcommittee at the residence of the ambassador.

The key meeting with Awami League will be held on 15 July which will be led by Obaidul Quader.

Earlier this morning, members of the Election Exploratory Mission from the EU had a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Inspector General of Missions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Asad Alam Siam and other officials were present.

Neither side, however, made comments on the discussion.

The visiting delegation began their activities in Bangladesh on Sunday to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the country's upcoming national election.

Delegation leader Chelleri Riccardo and his team held a number of meetings so far including with diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Sunday.

The visiting delegation also had a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, said a diplomatic source.

The meetings took place in a number of places, including the residence of the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley.

Diplomats made no comments regarding the meetings as of yet.

The EU delegation will be in Bangladesh till 23 July to assess the situation.

The main objective of the Election Exploratory Mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission for the upcoming parliamentary election, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.