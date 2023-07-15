EU mission meets BNP leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 09:30 am
15 July, 2023, 09:30 am

EU mission meets BNP leaders

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 12:58 pm
Photo: Jagonews24
Photo: Jagonews24

The European Union's Election Exploratory Mission met the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today (15 July).

The meeting started at 9am at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is leading the BNP delegation. He is accompanied by standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad and BNP chairperson's adviser Ismail Hossain Zabiullah.

Meanwhile, the mission will meet with the main opposition party Jatiya Party at 10am at the European Union office in Gulshan. Under the leadership of Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader, four leaders including Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu are expected to join the meeting.

Besides, the delegation will hold a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at 2:30pm today and with Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party at 4pm. The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will be led by Naib Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and the AB party delegation will be led by Party joint convener Tajul Islam.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

The main objective of the visiting mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.

