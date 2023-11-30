EC serves show cause notice to Shakib Al Hasan for rules violation

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 02:00 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Election Commission (EC) served a show cause notice to cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, an Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 constituency, on Thursday (30 November). 

In a letter signed by the head of the Magura-1 election inquiry committee and joint district and session judge Satyabrata Shikdar, the all-rounder was asked to appear before the Election Inquiry Committee on 1 December to respond to the rules violation claims brought against him.

The notice outlined an incident where Shakib led a convoy of vehicles during his return from Dhaka to Magura on 29 November, marking his first appearance in Magura since receiving the AL nomination. He was given a public reception causing disruption to public movement.

The incident received widespread media coverage.

The letter explicitly cited the violation of elections' rules of conduct and instructed Shakib to provide a written explanation for why legal action shouldn't be pursued against him for the reported breach.

It reads, "You have thereby violated the provisions of Sections 6(d), 8(a), 10(a) and 12 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008. 

"You have been instructed to appear in person at the inquiry committee office at 3pm on 1 December and present a written explanation as to why legal action will not be taken against you due to the violation of that law."

Shakib Al Hasan had collected the nomination forms for the Dhaka-10 seat along with Magura-1 and Magura-2 seats, to contest in the 12th national elections. 

Later on 26 November, he secured the AL nomination for Magura-1.

Similar notices were issued on Thursday to two other candidates, including AL candidate for Narayanganj-1 constituency Golam Dastgir and  Dhaka-19 candidate Dr Md Enamur Rahman.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman received the show cause notice for rule violations.

Both candidates have been directed to report to the respective constituency offices by 10 am on 1 December in response to the show cause notices.

