EC probes JaPa chairman’s Barishal city campaigning before symbol allotment

Politics

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 07:37 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered an investigation into the reported involvement of Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Parliament, GM Quader, in processions, meetings, election campaigns, and activities in the Barishal City Corporation area on 11 May, before the allocation of symbols.

The order has been directed to Barishal's city corporation election returning officer, deputy commissioner, district magistrate, and police commissioner, with a call to submit the probe report within 24 hours (by Saturday), according to a press release issued on Friday.

The press release clarifies that the elections for the Khulna and Barishal city corporations are scheduled for 12 June 2023. However, there have been reports circulating on various media platforms, including print, electronic, and social media, indicating that GM Quader, along with the Jatiya Party's nominated mayoral candidate in the Barishal City Corporation election, participated in processions, showdowns, meetings, election campaigns, and election activities in the Barishal City Corporation area on 11 May 2023.

The press release further highlights that any candidate or any political party, or any other person, organization, or institution on their behalf, participating in processions, showdowns, meetings, election campaigning, and election activities in the electoral area before the allotment of symbols, is in violation of sections 5, 7, 11, 13, and 22 of the City Corporation Election Code of Conduct Rules 2016.

GM Quader

