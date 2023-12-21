EC is doing everything needed to hold fair election: Commissioner Rashida

File photo of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana at her Agargaon office in the capital

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said on Thursday that the Election Commission (EC) has been doing everything needed to hold a free, fair, and neutral election.

"Directives were given to the election officials concerned so that expectation of people get fulfilled and they can cast their votes without any hindrance," she said.

Commissioner Rashida made the remarks while talking to journalists during a meeting with candidates, election officers and law enforcers at the conference room of Natore deputy commissioner.

Seeking cooperation from all to hold a fair election, she said provision of punishment was kept if voters are threatened.

Chaired by Natore Deputy Commissioner and also returning officer Abu Naser Bhuiyan, candidates of Natore's four constituencies, Deputy Inspector General of Rajshahi Range Anisur Rahman, Additional Divisional Commissioner Jasim Uddin and regional election officer Delowar Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.