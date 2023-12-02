BSEC reshuffles duties for commissioners, officials

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:17 pm

The stock market regulator has again shuffled duties for two of its commissioners, and other officials just after five months of massive reshuffles.

On 30 November, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued two separate office orders. The commission said the orders will come into effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice. 

On 31 May, the commission had reshuffled the responsibilities of commissioners, executive directors, directors and assistant directors. 

Reshuffling duties of commissioners the 30 November order, signed by BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, said Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed will be in charge of issuer company affairs, corporate finance, financials literacy, and market intermediaries' affairs division.

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed's previous responsibility was issuer company affairs, corporate finance, financial literacy, and chief accountant.

Md Abdul Halim, another commissioner, will be in charge of market intelligence and investigation, chief accountant, and derivatives. 

His previous responsibility was in market and intermediaries' affairs, market intelligence and investigation division. 

The BSEC chairman will be directly in charge of admin and finance, and the commission's secretariat division.

The commission issued another office order, transferring its 23 officials to different divisions with immediate effect.

