No concern over field-level administration ahead of next national elections: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Friday assured the authorities of not having any concerns over the field-level administration centering the 12th national elections scheduled for 7 January next.

The Election Commission (EC) in association with all will offer a fair and neutral election, she said.

Commissioner Rashida came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a preparatory meeting ahead of the next parliamentary polls at the conference room of the Rangpur divisional commissioner on Friday morning.

"The commission has now enacted a new law for voters. Legal actions will be taken if their [voters] rights are tried to be taken away," she said.

Asked whether the polls may be delayed, the election commissioner said, "The election will be held in due time, there is no chance to delay the schedule."

Chaired by Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Habibur Rahman, Returning Officers of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts, superintendents of police, senior district election officers, senior law enforcement officials and upazila election officers and officers-in-charge of police stations among others were present at the meeting.