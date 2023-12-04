Record 26.91% nominations cancelled

The Election Commission has cancelled the nominations of 731 candidates aspiring to contest the 7 January election, marking the highest number of cancellations in the history of the country's elections.

According to the Election Commission data, 26.91% of nomination forms were cancelled this time.

In the 2018 election, 25.64% of nominations were cancelled, following 20.78% in 2014 polls, 22.68% in 2008 polls, 4.37% in 2001 polls, 3.65% in 1996 polls, 1.45% in 1991 polls, 2.32% in 1988 polls, 0.34% in 1979 polls and 0.33% in 1973 polls.

The cancellation rate remained below 5% until the 2008 election, after which it experienced a steep rise, reaching 22.68%.

The majority of eliminated candidates are independents, with a notable proportion being rebel candidates from the ruling Awami League, as revealed by the Election Commission.

The commission cited loan defaulting as the primary reason for the cancellation of most nominations.

Out of 2,716 nominations submitted to the Election Commission, 1,985 candidates were declared valid to contest the upcoming national election, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath disclosed the information today.

According to the election schedule, candidates who have lost their candidature will be able to appeal to the Election Commission against the decisions made by returning officers between 5-9 December.

The commission is scheduled to dispose of the applications between 10-15 December. Many candidates may regain their candidature during this process.

Those who will be rejected by the Election Commission will have the option to appeal to the High Court against the commission's decision.