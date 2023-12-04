Record 26.91% nominations cancelled

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Record 26.91% nominations cancelled

The Election Commission has cancelled the nominations of 731 candidates across the country this time

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:04 pm
Record 26.91% nominations cancelled

The Election Commission has cancelled the nominations of 731 candidates aspiring to contest the 7 January election, marking the highest number of cancellations in the history of the country's elections.

According to the Election Commission data, 26.91% of nomination forms were cancelled this time.

In the 2018 election, 25.64% of nominations were cancelled, following 20.78% in 2014 polls, 22.68% in 2008 polls, 4.37% in 2001 polls, 3.65% in 1996 polls, 1.45% in 1991 polls, 2.32% in 1988 polls, 0.34% in 1979 polls and 0.33% in 1973 polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cancellation rate remained below 5% until the 2008 election, after which it experienced a steep rise, reaching 22.68%.

The majority of eliminated candidates are independents, with a notable proportion being rebel candidates from the ruling Awami League, as revealed by the Election Commission.

The commission cited loan defaulting as the primary reason for the cancellation of most nominations.

Out of 2,716 nominations submitted to the Election Commission, 1,985 candidates were declared valid to contest the upcoming national election, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath disclosed the information today.

According to the election schedule, candidates who have lost their candidature will be able to appeal to the Election Commission against the decisions made by returning officers between 5-9 December.

The commission is scheduled to dispose of the applications between 10-15 December. Many candidates may regain their candidature during this process.

Those who will be rejected by the Election Commission will have the option to appeal to the High Court against the commission's decision.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Bangladesh National Election / nomination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

13h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

6h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

1h | TBS Economy
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

1h | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

2h | TBS World
Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

3h | TBS Stories