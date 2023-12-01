Dr Jaya Sengupta, wife of Suranjit, files nomination as independent candidate for Sunamganj-2 seat

Dr Jaya Sengupta, the incumbent MP of the Sunamganj-2 (Derai-Shalla) constituency and wife of the late Awami League (AL) leader Suranjit Sengupta, filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the seat yesterday.

"I met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (28 November). She [prime minister] told me everyone would understand that I am with AL as long as I have pictures with her. She later had one of the people present at the meeting take a photo of her and me. PM Hasina also said the election has to be competitive," said Jaya Sengupta.

Veteran AL politician Suranjit Sengupta was elected MP from the Sunamganj-2 constituency seven times before his death.

After his death, Dr Jaya became the MP from this constituency twice.

However, the AL nomination for this constituency has been given to Abdullah Al Mahmud, also known as Al Amin Chowdhury.

He is the former chairman of Shalla Upazila Parishad and the general secretary of Shalla upazila AL and also the brother of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Besides Al Amin and Jaya, four other candidates have filed their nominations for this seat.

Regarding Jaya Sengupta's decision to run as an independent candidate, Al Amin Chowdhury said, "I don't think she will go against the boat symbol [Awami League]. Even if she does become a candidate, it won't be a problem because the voters here are loyal to AL, not to any individual."