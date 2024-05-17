Sheikh Hasina's homecoming restored lost Liberation War's values: Quader

BSS
17 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:24 pm

Sheikh Hasina's homecoming restored lost Liberation War's values: Quader

Sheikh Hasina is the most courageous politician, prudent leader, efficient administrator and successful diplomat in the last 44 years history of Bangladesh, he said.

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina's homecoming was the restoration of the lost values of the Liberation War, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (17 May).

Sheikh Hasina is the most courageous politician, prudent leader, efficient administrator and successful diplomat in the last 44 years history of Bangladesh, he said while addressing a discussion at AL's Dhaka district unit office at Tejgaon marking the 44th Homecoming Day of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Sheikh Hasina is the architect of the changed Bangladesh. Bangabandhu was a poet of politics and Sheikh Hasina is a magician of politics. Sheikh Hasina's homecoming was the restoration of the lost values of the Liberation War," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP is constantly making attacking comments against AL as the party (BNP) gets perplexed.

"Ziaur Rahman had imprisoned 62,000 leaders and workers of AL and other parties, he said, adding, "How many leaders of BNP are now in jail?"

Quader alleged that Ziaur Rahman had abducted AL's 3,000 leaders, workers and government officials.

Many say that Bangabandhu pardoned anti-liberation elements, which is not true, he added.

He said during the tenure of Bangabandhu, 11,000 people who opposed the country's independence were in jail, while Ziaur Rahman freed them and among them, 713 were involved with crimes against humanity.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that neighbouring India is controlling the country, Quader said none can control Sheikh Hasina. "The people and the country's constitution govern us."

