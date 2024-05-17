Sales representatives demand provident fund, higher wages, festival bonus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

Sales representatives demand provident fund, higher wages, festival bonus

They also asked for a 10% annual increment

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:37 pm
Sales representatives form a human chain in front of the National Press Club on 17 May. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Sales representatives form a human chain in front of the National Press Club on 17 May. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The Bangladesh Bikroy Protinidhi Jote, an organisation of sales representatives from various sectors, today (17 May) formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka to push home their eight-point demand, including higher wages.

Their demands include, salary increase, job permanency, introducing provident fund, making sure festival bonus is equivalent to the salary, providing three months of salary for sacking employees, providing leaves on every government holiday, and others.

They have also demanded that their salary be restructured with Tk15,000 as basic wage, Tk5,000 as house rent, Tk1,500 for healthcare, Tk3,120 for lunch. In total, they demanded that their total monthly salary be increased to Tk24,620. They also asked for a 10% annual increment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sales representatives also demanded that Tk5 lakh be given as compensation to the families of any employee who dies while carrying out their professional duties. 

Kamal Hossain, president of the organisation, said, "We don't get proper evaluation even after working hard. We don't get any weekly or Eid holidays. Our salary is low. We always remain afraid of losing our job.

"There is no certainty. Because it is not determined under which ministry we fall. There is no specific policy. Please accept these demands to remove the plight of our life."

sales representatives / Bangladesh / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

11h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

13h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

13h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

5h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

23h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos