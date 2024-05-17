Sales representatives demand provident fund, higher wages, festival bonus

Sales representatives form a human chain in front of the National Press Club on 17 May. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The Bangladesh Bikroy Protinidhi Jote, an organisation of sales representatives from various sectors, today (17 May) formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka to push home their eight-point demand, including higher wages.

Their demands include, salary increase, job permanency, introducing provident fund, making sure festival bonus is equivalent to the salary, providing three months of salary for sacking employees, providing leaves on every government holiday, and others.

They have also demanded that their salary be restructured with Tk15,000 as basic wage, Tk5,000 as house rent, Tk1,500 for healthcare, Tk3,120 for lunch. In total, they demanded that their total monthly salary be increased to Tk24,620. They also asked for a 10% annual increment.

The sales representatives also demanded that Tk5 lakh be given as compensation to the families of any employee who dies while carrying out their professional duties.

Kamal Hossain, president of the organisation, said, "We don't get proper evaluation even after working hard. We don't get any weekly or Eid holidays. Our salary is low. We always remain afraid of losing our job.

"There is no certainty. Because it is not determined under which ministry we fall. There is no specific policy. Please accept these demands to remove the plight of our life."