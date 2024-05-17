Doctors remove eel fish from student's trachea in Barishal

Doctors at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College (SBMC) Hospital have removed an eel fish, locally known as "bain" fish, from the trachea of a student through surgery.

"The patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on 27 April," Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, an assistant professor of the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Department of SBMC Hospital told The Business Standard today (17 May).

"The fish was removed by cutting the trachea after three hours of effort. After the patient recovered, we removed the tube that was placed in his trachea after 7-8 days. However, he remains admitted for observation," he added.

The patient, Abdul Kaiyum, a tenth-grade student, is the son of farmer Siddique Jamaddar from Barguna's Betagi Upazila.

Kaiyum told TBS that he went fishing in the canal next to his house on 27 April afternoon. At that time the fish slipped out of his hand. He dived into the water to catch it, but accidentally the fish entered his throat.

"After that, somehow I was able to get out of the canal. But I couldn't breathe. I immediately called my relatives and told them that the fish had gone into my stomach.

"My aunt and cousin rescued me. However, after a while I started having severe breathing problems. Then I was taken to Betagi Upazila Health Complex. They sent me to the SBMC Hospital. I was taken to the operation theatre at 10:00pm on that day. The operation was completed around 1:00am," Kaiyum added.

SBMC Hospital Registrar Dr Mostafa Kamal said, "The patient's breathing problems did not subside even after putting on an oxygen mask. His father said that the fish had gone into his throat. At first we checked the throat but couldn't find any fish anywhere. However, there was a smell of fish scales in the breath.

"Although we could not take an X-ray due to the patient's poor condition, we understood from various symptoms that the fish had gone into the trachea.

Later, under the leadership of Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, the fish was removed by cutting the trachea after three hours of effort," he added.

He further said, "The patient is now healthy but we will still observe him for a few more days."