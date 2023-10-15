Dialogue may be considered if BNP withdraws conditions: Quader

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 08:23 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
The issue of holding a dialogue may be considered only if the BNP withdraws its conditions to take part in the election, said Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"BNP wants resignation of the prime minister, dissolution of the Parliament, election under a caretaker government and resignation of the Election Commission. We will think about dialogue only if they withdraw these conditions," said Obaidul Quader following a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday (15 October).

"If the prime minister resigns, with whom they will hold the dialogue with? The president wanted to sit with them [BNP] but they refused. They have also rejected the proposal to discuss with the Election Commission twice. I do not think BNP has any intention of unconditional dialogue," he said.

"It's all in the constitution. We will conduct the election according to the rules, in the same manner of other democratic countries."

When asked if Awami League would agree to sit in an unconditional dialogue with BNP, Quader said, "We will think about it [when time arrives]."

The US pre-election observation team has asked all political parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure a credible, participatory and violence-free national election in Bangladesh, read a press release published 14 October.

Responding to the US pre-election team's observation the minister of Road Transport and Bridges also said, "They [the US pre-election observation team] have spoken to us. The issues related to the election have been discussed in detail. We all want elections to be free and fair, and we have said that.

"They did not discuss anything specific about the dialogue. We spoke to them and briefed the journalists."

"[Except conditional dialogue] we have no objection to other issues; we all agree on those. There is no disagreement on issues including level playing field, peaceful environment," he added.

Replying to a question about the polls-time government, Quader said the election-time government will be formed in the same way it was formed the last time.

He said, "[This is the] jurisdiction of Sheikh Hasina. If she feels that the cabinet needs to be shortened or remain as it is-- that is her prerogative. 

"Now is not the time to have this conversation. [This discussion] will happen after the [election] schedule is announced. The Election Commission will become a very powerful institution then.

"After that none of our major ministers will be able to do any major inauguration. No work can be started on any development project of the government.

"We will just do routine work. We are part of the government. Ministers have routine works; the prime minister has a routine too.

"Everything related to the election will be conducted by the Election Commission and we are obliged to do whatever they demand during the election period as per the constitution. If the SPs and DCs need to be changed, we will do it.

