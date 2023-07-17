Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alam says his agents 'assaulted' by AL activists, determined to remain in the race

UNB
17 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 12:13 pm

Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alam says his agents 'assaulted' by AL activists, determined to remain in the race

UNB
17 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 12:13 pm
Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alam says his agents &#039;assaulted&#039; by AL activists, determined to remain in the race

Dhaka-17 constituency MP candidate Ashraful Hossain Alom — better known as "Hero Alom" — has alleged that his agents are being barred from entering the polling stations and that the AL activists and leaders harassed several of them.

"The ruling party's activists have resorted to intimidating tactics to oust my agents. They physically assaulted some of our agents, including women, and barred them from entering the polling centres," said the independent candidate at Banani Model School centre this morning.

Asked in which polling centres his agents faced trouble entering, he mentioned Bhashantek Govt Primary School, Adamji Cantonment College, Matikata High School, and Jamia Madrasa centres.

He expressed concern about the fairness of the election.

"However, I'm determined to remain in the electoral race until the end," he said.

