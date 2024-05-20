'It wasn't us': Israeli official denies involvement in helicopter crash killing Iran president, FM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border

A view of the wreckage of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi&#039;s helicopter at the crash site on a mountain in Varzaghan area, northwestern Iran, May 20, 2024. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A view of the wreckage of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter at the crash site on a mountain in Varzaghan area, northwestern Iran, May 20, 2024. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Israel has reportedly denied having any involvement in the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed alongside the country's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash yesterday.

An Israeli official told Reuters they were not involved in the crash. "It wasn't us," said the official, who requested anonymity.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions. 

"President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash," a senior Iranian official told Reuters, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

