Tk1.05 lakh salary, house, car and cook for chief election commissioner set 

The salary of a chief election commissioner has been set at Tk105,000 per month through the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2024 approved by the Cabinet in a meeting today (20 May).

Briefing reporters after the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also said election commissioners (ECs) will get a salary of Tk95,000.

He said according to the previous law, the chief election commissioner (CEC) would get a salary equal to that of the judges of the Appellate Division and ECs would get a salary equivalent to those of the judges of the High Court Division.

The new act ensures that the salary of the CEC and ECs can be adjusted without having to wait for a similar adjustment for judges, although the pay packages have not increased.

Currently, judges of the Appellate Division get Tk105,000 and judges of the HC get Tk95,000.

Hossain said along with the salary, they will also get 50% of the basic salary as Special Allowance, Festival Allowance and New Year Allowance.

Aside from this, they will also be given accommodation, a vehicle and a cook.

Mahbub Hossain said the previous law was made in 1983 during the military regime.

The government is reforming several laws passed during the military regime and re-enacting those.

Besides, new laws were also being made.