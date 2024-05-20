Tk1.05 lakh salary, house, car and cook for chief election commissioner set 

Law & order

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 07:08 pm

Related News

Tk1.05 lakh salary, house, car and cook for chief election commissioner set 

A new act ensures that the salary of the CEC and ECs can be adjusted without having to wait for a similar adjustment for judges, although the pay packages have not increased.

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 07:08 pm
Tk1.05 lakh salary, house, car and cook for chief election commissioner set 

The salary of a chief election commissioner has been set at Tk105,000 per month through the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2024 approved by the Cabinet in a meeting today (20 May).

Briefing reporters after the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also said election commissioners (ECs) will get a salary of Tk95,000.

He said according to the previous law, the chief election commissioner (CEC) would get a salary equal to that of the judges of the Appellate Division and ECs would get a salary equivalent to those of the judges of the High Court Division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new act ensures that the salary of the CEC and ECs can be adjusted without having to wait for a similar adjustment for judges, although the pay packages have not increased.

Currently, judges of the Appellate Division get Tk105,000 and judges of the HC get Tk95,000.  

Hossain said along with the salary, they will also get 50% of the basic salary as Special Allowance, Festival Allowance and New Year Allowance. 

Aside from this, they will also be given accommodation, a vehicle and a cook.

Mahbub Hossain said the previous law was made in 1983 during the military regime.

The government is reforming several laws passed during the military regime and re-enacting those. 

Besides, new laws were also being made.

Bangladesh / Top News

CEC / Bangladesh / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

44m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

1h | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

3h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

19m | Videos